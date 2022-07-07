An evening of celebration, “called Come to the table” for people aged 18 to 30 in the diocese of Achonry, will take place at St Nathy’s College, Ballaghaderreen on Friday week, July 15th.

It will be a celebration of faith and life and gets underway at 5pm.

Leitrim Football Manager, former Mayo footballer, Andy Moran will share his experience of sport, work and faith. After which there will be an opportunity for attendees to respond to what he has to say.

Mass will then be celebrated by Bishop Paul Dempsey.

The celebration will conclude with a barbecue and live musical entertainment.