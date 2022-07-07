The BBC is reporting that Boris Johnson is resigning as Conservative Party leader.

Mr Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

The prime minister’s refusal to accept that he has lost the trust of Conservative MPs triggered another wave of ministerial resignations this morning.

Around a third of all MPs who held non-Cabinet ministerial positions at the start of the week have now resigned.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis resigned from the Cabinet early this morning.