Details

The BBC is reporting that Boris Johnson is resigning as Conservative Party leader.

Mr Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

The prime minister’s refusal to accept that he has lost the trust of Conservative MPs triggered another wave of ministerial resignations this morning.

Around a third of all MPs who held non-Cabinet ministerial positions at the start of the week have now resigned.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis resigned from the Cabinet early this morning.

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News