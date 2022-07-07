Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has welcomed a decision from the DPP not to prosecute him for leaking a Government document.

The Fine Gael leader was investigated for giving a confidential GP contract to a friend of his.

He gave a copy of a contract agreed with the IMO to a friend of his, Dr Maithiu O'Tuathail, who at the time worked for a rival GP group.

After many months of garda investigation a sizeable case file was passed to the Director of Public Prosecutions which confirmed last night no prosecutions would be pursued arising from the case.

The Tánaiste said he was pleased at the outcome and he always maintained the allegations of wrongdoing were false.

He thanked the Taoiseach, Government and party colleagues, his partner and family for their support through the investigation.

The news came as the Government lost its Dáil majority last night.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip after voting against the Mica redress scheme.

While it means the Government has no technical majority, it believes with support from McHugh, two suspended Green Party TDs and some Independents it can still exercise a working majority and continue to function.