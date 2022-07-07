Patrick Duffy, the American actor probably best known for his role in the soap opera, Dallas, is scheduled to visit his ancestral roots in Kilmovee today (Thursday).

Patrick played Bobby Ewing, the youngest son of Miss Ellie and brother of the infamous J.R. Ewing in the long running hit series..

On today’s visit to Kilmovee the actor, and his partner will be greeted by what is expected to be a large welcoming party at the Community Centre.

Later in the day, the entourage will visit the old graveyard at Ballinrumpa and the stone fort at Culcastle as well as the village of Skeheen where Patrick’s male ancestors lived before emigrating to the States in the1800s.

The actor also has connections with other townlands in Kilmovee, a parish which has a high density of people with the surname Duffy.

According to Skeheen resident, Johnny (Matt) Duffy there is huge interest in today’s visit.

Johnny explained that for decades it has been believed that the actor’s roots lay in Kilmovee but now expert genealogical research has proved this.

A film crew is accompanying Mr. Duffy and his partner, Linda Purl. They will film the pilot episode of a new TV series which will air in the United States next year.

Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.