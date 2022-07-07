There was great excitement in the National Lottery’s winner's room in Dublin yesterday afternoon as the winner of a half a million euro ticket that had been bought at the Maxol Service Station on the Newport Road, in Westport, last month, collected their prize.

The winner scooped the €500,000 top prize in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday the 21st of June. The winner, who wishes to keep their win private, spoke of their shock when they realised they won the half million-euro prize:

“I’m completely gobsmacked - it’s only really starting to sink in now! It’s not a life-altering sum of money but it’s an ideal amount for me to make some nice changes to my life. First and foremost, I’m looking forward to paying off the rest of my mortgage and helping some family members out. It’s a lovely sum to win, but I'm going to keep working and keep life going as normal as possible. I might start looking into a last-minute holiday to celebrate the win in style and soak up some sun too,” they said.