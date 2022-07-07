Concerns are being raised about the failure of community welfare outreach clinics in Roscommon to re-open since the start of the pandemic.

Elphin councillor Valerie Byrne says such clinics had been taking place regularly in towns throughout the county before Covid, but they were closed down due to the pandemic and have yet to reopen.

The Independent deputy says the face to face clinics had been a great help to older people in the past who don't like doing business over the phone, or online.

The service has been suspended nationally.

Councillor Byrne told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that she wants to see the outreach clinics reopened immediately as an important service...