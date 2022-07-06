Boris Johnson says he'll 'keep going' as British Prime Minister - though a loyal Cabinet minister says 'the game's up'.

Over 30 MPs have left their roles in the past 24 hours - triggered by the health secretary quitting, and the Chancellor.

Many are citing a lack of integrity from the PM in response to allegations of sexual misconduct against the former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher.

Sajid Javid's revealed the basis for his resignation as health secretary - something which then triggered the others...