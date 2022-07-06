News that Government have announced the suspension of fees under the school transport scheme for the next academic year has been welcomed by Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers.

At present, the cost of school transport for a primary school pupil is €100 with a maximum family cap of €150 per academic year.

While at Post-primary level, the cost for one pupil is €350 with a maximum cap of €500 per family a year.

Along with the suspension of school transport fees, the government plan to increase the Back to school allowance by €100 for each eligible child to assist struggling families with back to school costs this year.

Senator Lisa Chambers told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that the new allowances will help families struggling to cope with the rising cost of living...