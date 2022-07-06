Ballina Library is one of the first libraries in Ireland to provide a specially-designed sensory room for its users.

A sensory room is an enclosed space with great potential for self-led sensory experiences. The new room contains a light-up bubble tube, soft-glow cubes, a projector, and a 'cosy nook' with LED lighting and a variety of sound options.

This project adds to the library’s suite of sensory equipment, which includes sensory cubbies in Castlebar and Swinford and magic tables in Belmullet and Ballina, all with the aim of making library services accessible to all.

The sensory room was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the dormant accounts fund and can be booked by contacting Ballina Library on (096) 70833.