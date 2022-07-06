Mayo primary schools have the smallest average number of students per classroom size nationally.

The new figures released by the Department of Education show that the average size of a class in the county is 20.9 students per teacher.

However, the figure is still above the EU average of 20 and just within the OECD average of 21 students per teacher.

Nonetheless, the INTO has branded figures in some urban Mayo schools as a ‘disgrace’.

Vincent Duffy, Mayo-Sligo INTO rep told Midwest Radio’s John Morley that sparsely populated rural schools are skewing the average class size in Mayo...