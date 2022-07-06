A reduced Day Care Service at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Castlebar gets underway again next week, but it’s not enough, according to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Michael Kilcoyne.

The HSE has confirmed that day care services at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Castlebar will recommence from, Friday week, July 15.

Initially, the service will cater to six clients on a three-day-a-week basis, with plans to fully restore the service, to pre pandemic levels, catering for to up to 30 clients on a Monday to Friday basis.

Cathaoirleach Kilcoyne, a member of the HSE West Forum, submitted a question on the restoration of the service to HSE Management, and the response he says is very disappointing. The people who availed of this service, before it was suspended two and a half years ago now, found it to be a vital facility, he argues, and to continue to deny so many regular users this life line is unacceptable.

Cathaoirleach Kilcoyne has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…