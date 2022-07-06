There are 55 patients on trolleys today waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway. That’s the second highest figure nationally, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO.

There are 35 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, 15 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at Mayo University Hospital and 18 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula University hospital today.

Nationally there are 493 patients waiting on trolleys for admission to hospitals across the country today with the highest number again today at Limerick University Hospital where 83 patients are on trolleys.