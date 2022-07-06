Two Connaught-based partnerships have made the shortlist for this year’s Business to Arts Awards

Ballinglen Arts Foundation & Museum in Ballycastle, county Mayo, has been shortlisted in the Best Philanthropic Support to the Arts Award supported by the Arts Council, while NUI Galway and Galway International Arts Festival have been shortlisted for the Best Long-Term Partnership Award supported by the Irish Times.

The awards recognize the corporate-cultural partnerships delivered during the depths of the pandemic, giving insight into the adaptability of the arts sector when engaging with the corporate world.

The winners will be announced on September 30th.