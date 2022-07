The Taoiseach is expected to hold his first face to face meeting with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital Kyiv today.

Micheál Martin travelled by train overnight and will take part in a series of engagements, including a visit to the Ukranian parliament.

President Zelenskyy invited Mr. Martin to Ukraine, after they spoke on the phone two weeks ago.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews says it's the first time an Irish Taoiseach has visited the country..