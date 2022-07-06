Covid-19 is “everywhere”, and the public should assume that if they go into any crowded space, some other people will be infected with the virus, according to the acting chief medical officer Dr Breda Smyth said yesterday.

Mayo native, Dr Smyth, who is interim CMO following the retirement of Dr Tony Holohan last week, repeated calls for people in eligible groups to avail of their first or second Covid-19 booster shot.

She also called for the use of face masks in some settings as Ireland faces the latest wave of the virus.

Dr Smyth said most Covid-19 hospital admissions are in people aged over 65, and warned that the virus is here for the medium to long term.

The uptake of a second booster shot among the over-65s and immune compromised groups has been slow, although it has recently improved by around 10pc amid the surge in cases.

Dr Smyth said vaccines continue to provide strong protection from severe disease.