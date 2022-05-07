On this Sunday afternoon in Ballina a plaque will be unveiled to the late PJ Rutledge.

It’s a community event, and all are welcome, as the specially commissioned plaque is unveiled on Pearse Street in the town, by PJ Rutledge’s grandson, on the 70th anniversary of his death.

PJ Rutledge, from Ardagh, was a founding member of Fianna Fail. He served as a TD for the county from 1921 to his death in 1952, and during his time in the Dail he held a number of portfolios, including Minister for lands, Minister for Justice and Minister for Local Government.

The PJ Rutledge Ballina Cumann of Fianna Fail commissioned the plaque, and it has been erected at the late Minister’s office on Pearse St.

Ballina based Fianna Fail deputy Dara Calleary has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the late Ardagh man and his contribution to the establishment of the Irish Republic...