See Her Elected is a Government funded project that has been rolled out in local secondary schools in a bid to encourage more young women to pursue a career in politics.

Communications Manager with See Her Elected is Roscommon native Mairead O’ Shea.

Ms O'Shea has visited a number of local secondary schools across the region to encourage discussion around the need for more young women and more diversity in the make-up of county councils.

Mairead has been speaking to Midwest news outlining the project and its aims....