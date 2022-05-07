Hundreds of events have taken place around Ireland and the world to mark Darkness into Light.

Pieta estimates 100-thousand people have taken part in 230 events around the globe, including in New Zealand and Canada.

The suicide and self harm prevention charity says its crisis helpline received 40 percent more calls and texts last year compared with 2020.

The free phone number 1800 247 247 is available 24 hours a day.

Funding and Advocacy Manager with Pieta, Tom McEvoy, says the movement has grown in the past 14 years