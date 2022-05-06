Michelle O'Neill says she's feeling very positive about the prospect of becoming First Minister of Northern Ireland. She was re-elected to the Stormont Assembly this afternoon with Sinn Féin's vote showing strongly in the first counts.

The party has had a number of MLAs elected in areas they were expected to have some difficulty.

Counting is continuing this evening in Northern Ireland's assembly elections.

239 candidates are contesting 90 seats.

Michelle O'Neill is in line to become the first nationalist to hold the top job in Northern Ireland and this evening Midwest News spoke to Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway Walsh about the prospect...