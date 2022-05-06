Connemara based, Micil Distillery, have had two products named in the World Liqueur Awards 2022.

Micil Connemara Irish Cream has been named the Best Irish Cream in the World at this year’s World Liqueur Awards. The product took home the outright prize after just 6 months since its release.

While Micil Heritage Poitín won Best Grain Spirit in the World in the unaged spirit category, a triumphant result for their poitín recipe.

Micil’s co-founder, Pádraic Ó Griallais says they are delighted to win these awards, it means a huge amount to have their family’s poitín heritage at the core of their recipes and to be recognised by our peers in this way.

Head Distiller Jimín Ó Griallais says they are passionate about telling the real story of poitín through their products. Our family produced poitín from 100% Irish Grains for over 170 years, using barley, oats and other grains, comparable to whiskey without the aging.

Micil Distillery products are available throughout Ireland and Europe and through www.micildistillery.com.