Night and Day festival have today announced a song contest for emerging artists. The 2-day camping festival takes place on the grounds of Clonalis House, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon on 24 & 25 September.

Four finalists will be picked from the entries received and prizes up for grabs include free entry to the Night and Day Festival and a chance to record their song in one of three recording studios. All four finalists will be given the chance to take to the stage at the festival where the overall winner will be decided.

Applications for the song contest are now open and will remain open until 31 August 2022. Creative Director of Night & Day Declan Hurley said: ‘The aim of the contest is to support up and coming artists by providing the resources needed to produce a song and video of professional standard to enable them to get their music heard.

Submissions can be made by e-mail only to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and more information can be found on their website nightandday.ie/song-contest.