The number of patients presenting at Emergency Departments of hospitals across the region today have fallen on yesterdays figures.

There are 30 patients on trolleys today at Sligo University Hospital, which is the highest in the region.

There are 25 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway while in Mayo University Hospital there’s a total of 9 patients on trolleys waiting for beds.

There are no patients on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital today.

Nationally, there are a total of 390 patients waiting on trolleys, with University Hospital Limerick again presenting the highest figures in the country, where 80 patients are waiting on trolleys today.