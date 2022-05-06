Irish Rural Link says broadband must be delivered to rural Ireland. The organisation has a membership of nearly 600 rural community groups across the country and is holding its 30th Anniversary Conference in Athlone today.

It believes the rollout of broadband to every household in rural Ireland is taking a lot longer than it wanted. They say that many challenges from the past remain, with the continuing closure of essential rural services, declining and ageing populations and migration of young people to work in larger urban areas.

The conference will be opened by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys later today.