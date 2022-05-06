Peat briquettes could be included in a ban on smoky fuels from next September if they are found to produce excess pollution, the Environment Minister has indicated in the Dáil.

Eamon Ryan said the Government would have to follow the science on smoky fuels and it must be straight about that.

The Minister was speaking last night on a Dáil motion about the sale and distribution of turf.

However, a spokesperson for the Minister insisted that it is not envisaged peat briquettes would be banned from September.

They pointed out Bord na Móna has already said that its briquettes will comply with the ten grams per hour emissions rate.

However, they said all briquette producers are likely to be asked for proof to show that they are in compliance with the new regulations.

The Government is currently in the middle of a consultation process with the European Commission which is examining draft regulations on solid fuels.