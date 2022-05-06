Mayo College of Further Education and Training have been awarded over €200,000 in funding through the Erasmus+ grant.

The Erasmus+ programme started seven years ago in the college and allows students to take part in placement internationally in a number of countries throughout Europe. These placements range in duration from 3 weeks to 6 months and help students put their courses to practical use and gain experience on an international level.

The grant has been welcomed by principal Michael Murphy and he says he is delighted with the latest grant and that it will have a positive impact on the students. He says students who have taken part in the programme have been able to better develop their skills in the workplace.