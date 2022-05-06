Businesses in Galway City could benefit to the tune of almost €2 million over the course of the summer months from passengers aboard cruise ships which are due to anchor off Galway Bay.

That's according to a report in the Galway City Tribune which says that a total of 22 cruise ships will arrive in Galway between this month and the end of September and it is expected that those on board will provide a much needed boost for the local economy.

Two of the cruise ships will also pay a visit to the Aran Islands.

Some of the ships will have up to 1,000 passengers on board.

The first cruise ship arrived off Galway Bay in the past fortnight.

It was the first cruise ship to arrive off Galway Bay since the pandemic and the estimated 800 passengers who were transported into the Port of Galway for the day provided something of an unexpected spending splurge.

It's estimated that cruise passengers spend on average €100 in the city, while some of the passengers enjoyed day trips to Kylemore Abbey and Connemara, generating income for local bus companies.