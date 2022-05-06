The Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers will be in Charlestown this afternoon (Friday) for the official sod-turning of the new Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch.

The new all-weather floodlit pitch and community walkways at Fr O'Hara Park in Charlestown are being named after the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan who died after being shot while on duty in Castlerea on 17th June 2020.

Det Garda Horkan was a native of Charlestown and a member of Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club.

His father Marty Horkan and Minister Chambers will perform the official sod-turning for the new pitch at 12.30 today.

Liam Breheny is the Chairman of Charlestown GAA and he told Midest News Editor Teresa O’Malley this morning that everyone is invited to this afternoon’s sod-turning ceremony..