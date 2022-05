The wife of a Roscommon resident jailed in Iraq is calling for the immediate release of her husband from prison.

Robert Pether, who is an Australian citizen but lives in Ireland, was detained on April 7th last year and has been found guilty of deception in an Iraqi court.

The United Nations last week declared Mr Pether's detention as illegal and has called for his immediate release.

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy raised the issue in the Seanad today..