A new report has found radio played a key role in fighting misinformation and supporting communities during the pandemic.

80 per cent of Irish adults tuned in, according to the study by Learning Waves and DCU, published today.

The training body says while listenership grew, the significant economic challenges faced by the sector during the pandemic can't be underestimated, as it faced incredible financial pressure due to advertising revenue effectively evaporating overnight.

Colm Kearns is the author of the report - he told Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O'Malley today that radio did invaluable work…