The family of a pensioner who was put on life support following a burglary at his home, says it's wonderful his condition has improved.

73 year old Tom Niland was left in a coma after an attack at his home in Skreen County Sligo in January.

Three men have been charged in connection with aggravated burglary.

Tom's cousin Michael Walsh says he is now able to open one of his eyes and has made a small bit of progress...