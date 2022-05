Westport Chamber of Commerce has been shortlisted in the 2022 Chambers of the Year Awards.

The nominees were announced today by Chambers Ireland Chief Executive Ian Talbot, who says the annual awards are a way to help members learn from each other's successes, and draw inspiration from chambers across the country.

Westport Chamber is shortlisted in the Event of the Year category for its "Dare to Include" initiative.

The awards will be presented at an event on 2nd June.