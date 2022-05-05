New “Communication Boards” installed in the playground in Balla lead the way in assisting children with autism to communicate.

The boards, the first of their type in any local authority playground in the county, are designed to assist children with speech and communication difficulties to more easily communicate, participate and enjoy the playground experience.

Local woman, Amanda McGuiness, a board member of AsIAm and the mother of three children with autism , aware of the value of Communication Boards, assisted in the design. She first highlighted the value of Communication Boards in playgrounds having watched one of her own children interact with them in a playground in another part of the country.

She highlighted their value on social media and local county councillor Donna Sheridan worked with her council colleagues and council officials to deliver them.

The new Communication Boards in Balla playground were officially launched by Mayo Fine Gael deputy Michael Ring on Friday last.

This lunchtime Midwest News spoke to Amanda and to councillor Sheridan about the development.

Amanda began by explaining what Communication Boards in playgrounds can provide..