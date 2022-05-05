A Sligo man, who was on life support following a burglary at his home earlier this year, has regained consciousness.

73-year old Tom Niland was left in a coma after being attacked in his home at Skreen, Co Sligo on 18th January last.

He suffered life-threatening injuries while his home was ransacked.

His cousin Michael has told the Irish Daily Star that they feared for Tom's life, but he has made a remarkable recovery, as he is now conscious and aware of his surroundings in hospital.

Two Mayo men have been charged in connection with the aggravated burglary.