A greeting card company in Roscommon has been named among the nominees for the 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

24 people representing companies across the island of Ireland have been shortlisted across three categories for the 25th year of the prestigious awards.

Winners will be announced in November in each of the emerging, established and international categories.

Michelle Daly of P & G Cards based at Athleague in Roscommon is one of the nominees in the Industry Entrepreneur category.

The family business was established in 1988 and they design, manufacture, distribute and sells greeting cards and associated stationery.

As well as the selection of the overall EY Enterpreneur of the Year winner and winners in each category, this year for the first time a new Sustainability Award will be presented to the finalist who's making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business.