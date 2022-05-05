Tributes are being paid to a Mayo man who died in a tragic road collision in Co Westmeath on Monday evening.

Paddy Kelly from Belass, Foxford and formerly of Newmills, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, who was in his 70's, died when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry at about 5pm on Monday evening on the N4 near Ballinalack.

His wife Margaret was injured in the collision and was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

It's believed the couple, who were married for almost 50 years, were travelling to Dublin to visit their daughter and her family when the collision occurred.

Paddy Kelly is survived by his wife, daughter Elaine, her husband and children, his brother and sister, and extended family.

His funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.

Foxford-based Councillor Neil Cruise says the Foxford area is saddened by news of the tragedy ......