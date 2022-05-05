People with turf harvesting rights should be exempt from upcoming solid fuel regulations.

That's according to a motion being put before the Dail later today by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The Roscommon-Galway deputy is calling for turf to be recognised as an affordable solid fuel that many people depend on.

The Government has indicated it won't oppose the motion, but Minister Eamon Ryan will outline some difficulties with aspects of it later.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the exemptions he's proposing make sense..