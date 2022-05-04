The family of RTE’s Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane have spoken of their heartbreak at being given "devastating news" by her oncologist.

In 2020, the then eight-year-old from Kiltullagh, Co Galway, shared her story on the Late Late Toy Show of losing her leg due to a tumour.

Last year, Saoirse had learned to cycle her bike again.

In a post on Instagram yesterday, Saoírse's mother Roseanna said that last week they received "devastating news".

"Last Wednesday, 27 April 2022 we ended up back where it all started on December 1st 2019, in UHG. The very same cubicle, on the very same paediatric ward and after yet another day of tests we (Saoírse’s parents) are sitting once again in front of a paediatric consultant being told the words we NEVER EVER wanted to hear AGAIN!"

She said the family is "simply heartbroken" and that although "they knew this day could come" they did their best to "be positive, be grateful and get on with our lives".