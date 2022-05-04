Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Mayo will hold its first onsite open event this Friday, 6 May

(2-5pm) for Leaving Certificate students, postgraduate applicants, teachers, mature students and families.

The event will include tours of the campus, with staff and students providing information on all programmes in the School of Health Science, Wellbeing and Society. Access and demonstrations will also be given in the Nursing Clinical Skills Labs, Early Childhood Education and Care Labs as well as an opportunity to test out the Outdoor Education Indoor Climbing Wall. CAO programmes include:

General Nursing, Mental Health Nursing

Applied Social Care, Community Development & Youth Work

Early Childhood Education & Care

History & Geography, Culture & Environment

Outdoor Education, Geography & Outdoor Education

Ivana Neary, ATU Mayo, advises visitors to book in advance by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.