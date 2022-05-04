Last Saturday marked the end of the ‘London 2 Mayo’ Vintage Tractor Run fundraiser in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital and for Cancer Fund for Children (CFFC) plans for a new therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge, in Cong.

Kicking off in London, the participants and their tractors made a seven-day journey to the proposed site of the new Daisy Lodge, in Cong, raising over €115,000 to date.

Daisy Lodge will be a much-needed therapeutic short breaks facility which will provide respite for children with a cancer diagnosis and their families and it is due to be built on the shores of Lough Corrib.

‘London 2 Mayo’ saw partakers and their tractors clock up 833km on the week long journey.

Mayo man John Corley was the lead driver. He says that 22 drivers took part in ‘London 2 Mayo’, and everyone of them has been affected to some degree by cancer.

The planned centre in Mayo is inspired by a similar centre in Co. Down which currently supports 450 families a year, some of whom are referred for therapeutic short breaks through Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

