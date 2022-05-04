The increase in the carbon tax - which came into effect over the weekend- is unfairly penalising people in rural Ireland and the less well-off.

That's according to West Mayo Councillor Johno O'Malley, who believes now is not the time to increase the carbon tax, while fuel prices are continuing to rise sharply.

The Independent Councillor says people in rural areas who rely on solid fuel to heat their homes are being worst hit by the increase, while he believes industry and big businesses should be the first to pay.

Councillor O'Malley is also totally opposed to Minister Eamon Ryan's plan to ban the sale of turf from September.

Speaking to Midwest News this lunchtime, the Westport-based Councillor said he's very disappointed that this latest increase in the carbon tax was introduced over the Bank Holiday weekend.....