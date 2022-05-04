The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment & Mars Wrigley Ireland.

This year, the campaign returned to its usual month long clean up after 2 years of restricted clean-ups due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 200 groups from Mayo registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country, an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year making #SpringClean22 Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign to date.

Over 5,000 Mayo volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups throughout the county.

This year the theme of community pride was at the forefront of the campaign with The National Spring Clean urging people of all ages to gather friends, family, classmates, neighbors or colleagues to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together.