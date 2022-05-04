Mountbellew Agricultural College students were crowned victorious in the inaugural National Broadband Ireland sponsored Macra na Feirme Business and Farm Technology Award.

Students were invited to submit entries on the topic “The Technology I want to deploy on my Farm / Enterprise and Why,”

The winning group of Emily McNally, Sean Quinn and Brían O Connor, from Mountbellew, County Galway, presented their project on the application and benefits of handheld EID readers.

Niall Beirne, Head of Communications at NBI says the judges had a tough decision to make in awarding the outright winner. Mountbellew were very impressive and their demonstration of the EID reader in conjunction with a clear articulation of the benefits was very comprehensive. It was notable that the students understood that the technology could improve flock management, as well as applying individual animal management.