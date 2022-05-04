A stand-off at the site of the new Aldi store in Ballina has now been resolved.

The store is being built on the site of the former Deanwood Hotel in the town.

Donegal-based company Glebe Builders were employed by Aldi to construct the new store, and they subsequently employed a number of local sub-contractors to work on the project, but three of the sub-contractors have been involved in a standoff with the building company in recent weeks over a pay disagreement.

However, Ballina-based Councillor John O'Hara told Midwest News this morning that the issue has now been resolved, and the sub-contractors have been paid the outstanding monies.

Councillor O'Hara has welcomed the resolution of the dispute, and says work can now resume on the site.