Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) today launched plans for a National Cycle Network (NCN), a planned core cycle network of 3,500km that will criss-cross the country, connecting more than 200 villages, towns and cities.

The network will include cycling links to transport hubs, education centres, employment centres, leisure and tourist destinations, and support “last mile” bicycle deliveries.

Minister Eamon Ryan says the expansion of our cycling network is key to enabling everyone, young and old, urban and rural, to enjoy and make the switch to cycling.

The NCN map incorporates many existing and planned Greenways as well as a range of proposed new cycle routes, as part of its proposed national cycle corridors. The NCN will also complement and integrate local cycling development projects and Greenways. It will enable people to easily cycle to the centre of villages, towns and cities, being developed by the Active Travel programme as overseen by the National Transport Authority (NTA). It is envisaged the most of the NCN will be delivered by local authorities over the coming years.

The public consultation on the new NCN is open from today Wednesday 4th May to Tuesday 7th June 2022. The NCN map, background information, as well as details on how to have your say, can be found online at: https://ncn.consultation.ai/