Visiting hours are being extended from today at both Galway University Hospital and Merlin Park Hospital.

Visitors can now access both hospitals between 2 and 4pm daily, and from 6-8pm in the evenings.

Shorter visiting times were in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Saolta Hospital Group has confirmed that the extended visiting times comes into effect from today.

However, hospital management say they still need to do everything possible to keep patients and staff safe, and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They're asking that there's no more than one visitor at a patient's bedside at any one time, and that visitors wear a surgical mask, and use the hand gel frequently during their visit.

Children are not permitted to visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance with the ward manager on compassionate grounds.