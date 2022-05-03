A Westport photographer won a bronze award at the Federation of European Professional Photographer awards in Rome on Sunday night.

Some 2,600 images were submitted from photographers in 26 countries across Europe.

Michael McLaughlin from Westport took the bronze award in the Nature category.

Speaking to Midwest News, Michael said it was a great honour to receive this award from an international jury.

Ballina-based photographer David Farrell was also a finalist in the Sports category of the FEP 2022 awards.