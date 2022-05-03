There is a standoff today at the construction site of the new Aldi store in Ballina.

The building is being built on the site of the former Deanwood hotel, which had fallen into disrepair.

Aldi employed a Donegal-based contractor called Glebe Builders to construct the new store and three local sub contractors were subsequently employed by Glebe to work on the build.

These sub-contractors are now in a standoff with Glebe at the site over a pay disagreement.

They say that Aldi’s head office was informed of this matter approximately three weeks ago.

Local councillor John O’Hara told Midwest News that the situation has left a bad taste in many people’s mouths....

Midwest News has contacted Glebe Builders for comment on this matter and they have declined to give a comment.

Midwest News has also contacted Aldi for comment on this situation and we are awaiting a response from them.