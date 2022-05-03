There's good news today for the pupils and staff at Holy Trinity National School in Westport, as approval has been given for a new school building.

The Church of Ireland school is currently housed in a 230 year old building in the town.

The school was approved for a new building several years ago, but the Department of Education subsequently proposed that a second primary school would be located on the same site.

This proposal has now been abandoned, and today, the Minister for Education has given approval for a new school building for Holy Trinity National School.

Mayo FG Deputy Michael Ring has been giving more details to Midwest News...