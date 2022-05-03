Farmers are to get a bonus payment of up to €1,000 euro for growing silage.

The Cabinet is today approving a new scheme from Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue which will entitle farmers to a payment of €100 per hectare of silage they cut, up to a maximum of 10 hectares.

The scheme, worth up to €55 million, is to encourage farmers to store sufficient fodder for animals next Winter.

It comes at a time of increasing prices in fertiliser, fuel, feed and other agriculture inputs, with some beef and sheep farmers claiming the viability of their farms are under threat.

Chairman of the Mayo branch of the IFA, Jarlath Walsh from Knock, has welcomed the new silage support scheme as a first step, but told Midwest News that there are a number of other measures the Minister must consider, to tackle rising costs on farms.....