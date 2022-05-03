A Mayo man had died in a road collision in Co Westmeath, while his wife is in a serious condition in hospital.

Midwest News understands the couple are from the Foxford area, and were travelling to Dublin when the collision occurred yesterday evening.

Their car was involved in a collision with a lorry at about 5pm on the N4 near Ballinlack.

The driver of the car - a man in his 70's - was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Mullingar Hospital.

His wife, also in her 70's who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted from the scene to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin where her condition is described as serious.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with camera footage from the scene of the collision.

They're asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 - 93 84000.